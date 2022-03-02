Lahore admin marks International Civil Defence Day

LAHORE – The district administration and Civil Defence department jointly organised a walk to mark the International Civil Defence Day here on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Umar Sher Chattha and Civil Defence Director Shahid Kiyani led the walk which started from Nasir Bagh. The participants were holding banners and placards to create public awareness. The walk concluded at Town Hall, Mall Raod.

The DC, while addressing the gathering at the outset of the walk, said that Civil Defence personnel performed their duties diligently and added that the day was observed to highlight the importance of the Civil Defence. “Let’s promise to develop strong coordination among ourselves to serve the nation in all times,” he concluded.