Our Staff Reporter

Lahore admin marks International Civil Defence Day

LAHORE   –   The district administration and Civil Defence department jointly organised a walk to mark the International Civil Defence Day here on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Umar Sher Chattha and Civil Defence Director Shahid Kiyani led the walk which started from Nasir Bagh. The participants were holding banners and placards to create public awareness. The walk concluded at Town Hall, Mall Raod.

The DC, while addressing the gathering at the outset of the walk, said that Civil Defence personnel performed their duties diligently and added that the day was observed to highlight the importance of the Civil Defence. “Let’s promise to develop strong coordination among ourselves to serve the nation in all times,” he concluded.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Cabinet approves 32pc job quota for southern Punjab by amending Civil Servants Act, 1974

Lahore

Govt gave southern Punjab people identity, claims CM

Lahore

Historic relief package shows PM’s empathy for people, says Hasaan Khawar

Lahore

Art exhibition depicts social issues

Lahore

Two more deaths as Covid onslaught on human lives continues unabated

Lahore

107,798 people provided emergency service last month

Lahore

Cochlear implant surgery to be started at Lahore General Hospita

National

Selected PM has started worrying, claims Bilawal

Lahore

PM invites overseas investors, offers 5-year tax holiday

Lahore

Chaudhrys of Gujrat reassure support to PM Imran Khan

1 of 194