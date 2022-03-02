Magnitude 5.0 earthquake jolts KP cities

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 jolted different cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Wednesday afternoon.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed the quake with an intensity of 5.0 on Richter Scale struck Malakand, Swat, Mingora, Mohmand, Upper Dir, Kohat, Swabi, South Warisitan and other adjoining areas, sending people fleeing their homes in panic.

It had a depth of 175 kilometres with the epicentre in the Hindu Kush region.

On Feb 13, tremors were felt in various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The earthquake jolted Malakand, Bajaur and other areas of KP.

The intensity of the quake was recorded at 4.9 on Richter Scale.