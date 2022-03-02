Mentally-ill man kills four family members

Malakand: In a tragic incident, a mentally-ill man gunned down four members of his family in Malakand, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident came to light in Malakand’s area of Sorna Dargai, where a man, who is said to be mentally challenged, opened fire at his family members.

As a result, four people including two women lost their lives.

The police in its initial statement said that a mentally-ill man opened fire over his mother, brother and sister-in-law. The bodies have been moved to the THQ hospital for legal formalities.

In a separate incident of multiple killings, at least four people were killed and 15 others sustained injuries after a dispute over a potato field in Swat district of KP.

According to police, the two sides had a dispute over a potato field in the border area of Kalam that later turned violent with both sides opening fire at each other.