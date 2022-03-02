MoMA secretary visits NIMA

ISLAMABAD – Ministry of Maritime Affairs (MoMA) Federal Secretary Mian Asad Hayaud Din visited National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) here on Tuesday.

Appreciating the leading and vibrant role of NIMA towards advancing and safeguarding the maritime interests of Pakistan, Secretary MoMA lauded the contributions made by NIMA during his meeting with NIMA Director General Vice Admiral (retd) Abdul Aleem HI (M).He discussed with DG NIMA the phenomenon of sea blindness in the country, the existing challenges to the maritime sector of Pakistan, areas of mutual interest and potential engagement of NIMA with MoMA. On the occasion, a detailed briefing was also arranged in which Director NIMA Islamabad Commodore (retd) Bilal Abdul Nasir SI (M) presented the institutional performance of NIMA by apprising on activities and tasks undertaken by NIMA. He also highlighted the unparalleled importance of blue economy.