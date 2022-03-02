Nation will have to fight for right, future of the upcoming generation

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday said that the nation will have to fight for its right and for the future of the upcoming generation, adding that “he will fulfill the promises made by late Benazir Bhutto.”

The PPP chairman’s statement came during a public rally in Ghotki on the fourth day of PPP’s long march against the incumbent government.

Bilawal thanked the citizens of the city and said that Prime Minister Imran Khan faced defeat because they stood against him.

“The PM promised us a change but only brought an economic crisis in the country,” he said.

Talking about the current situation in the country, the chairman said that there is a lack of jobs as people are going through the worst economic situation.

He reiterated that the Opposition will topple the government following democratic tactics and that “it’s time to bring about a no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan as his time is over”.

On Sunday, Bilawal had said that neither Sindh nor Pakistan can progress as long as the PTI-led incumbent government is in power.

The statement had come during the politician’s address to a rally at Mazar-e-Quaid before the commencement of PPP’s long march. The party commenced the anti-government long march on Sunday after a brief address by Bilawal.

The PPP leader started his speech at the rally with the slogan “go selected.”