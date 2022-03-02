Nepra all set to allow Rs2.9/unit hike in tariff to K-Electric

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) is all set to allow an increase of Rs2.90/unit in tariff to K-Electric (KE) on account of fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for January.

Prime Minister relief package for the electricity consumers was echoed in a public hearing on KE’s petition for Rs3.40/unit hike in its monthly FCA. The hearing was presided over by Chairman Nepra Tauseef H Farooqui, who said that the PM had announced a relief of Rs 5/unit for electricity consumers but it was not yet clear how this would be executed. The KE had demanded recovering Rs3.038b from its consumers for consumption in January. Chairman NEPRA said that the regulator was looking into PM relief package and would soon hold a meeting with the Federal Minister for Energy over the mechanism for relief implementation. It needed to be examined of how to pass on the relief of Rs5 per unit to power consumers if the adjustment under the monthly FCAs stays lower than Rs5/unit.

Tauseef.H.Farooqui said that it appeared the KE’s gas challenges were not going to end soon and hence based on data provided over alternate fuel mix the regulator had no option but to disallow the costs of expensive fuels. He said that after this adjustment the KE’s FCA had been worked out at about Rs2.90b. The K-Electric had sought a hike of about Rs3.40/unit on account of monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for electricity it sold to consumers in January to generate over Rs3b in additional revenue. The representatives of the KE submitted that its FCA was on the higher side in January than reference cost on account of Rs5.95/unit FCA cleared by the regulator on the request of Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) for the month of January 2022. Moreover, installment of Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) arrears amounting to Rs762 million per month was being billed by SSGC as per Supreme Court order.

Member Sindh and Nepra’s vice chairman, Rafique Shaikh observed that if KE were to depend on CPPA what benefit had accrued out of the privatization of KE two decades ago. The KE also reported that gas supply to the utility was negligible because of shortage of domestic gas while Sui Southern Gas Company has also been unable to address low pressure issues. The Nepra chairman also questioned why the KE was not clearing Rs142b payables to SSGC. The KE’s official said the payables were disputed as major portion of the amount was mark up, however, he said that efforts are being made to settle the arrears with Sui Southern as soon as possible.