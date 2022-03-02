Next few days are very important, says Fazal ur Rehman

The leader of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazal ur Rehman on Wednesday said that the next two to three days are very important.

In an informal discussion with the media, Maulana Fazal ur Rehman said that the opposition leader has completed its homework. The next two to three days are very important. There may be great good news in the next 48 hours.

He further stated, “I am in constant touch with former President Asif Ali Zardari and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif,” adding that, “We are also in touch with government allies. Both the no-confidence motion and the recusation of the meeting are being considered. Our legal team is in touch, all matters are being looked into.”

“I am saying with 100% certainty that this time victory of the no-confidence motion is certain,” said the PDM leader.

The journalist asked who will get what after the success of the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister.

“It is enough that there is no disagreement in the opposition on any point now. The opposition has come a long way by reaching a consensus on all issues. The opposition has directed all its members of the assembly to reach Islamabad immediately,” responded Maulana Fazal ur Rehman.