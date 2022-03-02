News Desk

No-trust motion can succeed even without Chaudhry brothers: Abbasi

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday said that no-confidence motion can succeed even without support of Chaudhry brothers of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q).

Talking to media persons in port city, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that Finance Minister should elaborate how the measures announced by prime minister will decrease prices of commodities in the country.

Talking about claims of PTI about PM’s Russia visit, the PML-N leader said that whenever a Pakistani leader visits another country this counts as a success but now the government should also announce what Imran Khan achieved during the visit to Russia.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

OGRA notifies increase in gas prices

National

Mentally-ill man kills four family members

Islamabad

Coalition parties are with PTI government: FM Qureshi

Islamabad

No-trust motion not easy, can shake foundations of country: Sheikh Rashid

Islamabad

PM launches interest-free loans under Kamyab Pakistan Program

Islamabad

Oil companies raise concerns over decrease in petrol price

Islamabad

Rain-wind, thunderstorm with few heavy falls over hills expected in Balochistan

Karachi

Female KU student crushed to death by speeding tanker in Karachi

Islamabad

Noor Mukadam case: Notices issued on gardener’s appeal

National

Pakistan reports 756 new Covid-19 cases in one day

1 of 124