No-trust motion not easy, can shake foundations of country: Sheikh Rashid

Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday said that no-confidence motion is not an easy task as shakes the foundations of the country.

Talking to media persons, Sheikh Rashid said that government, in its 3.5 years, announced a package for everyone and for the first time petrol price was decreased in order to provide relief to public. Questions are raised whenever government announces something for the poor segments of the society, he added.

Talking about long marches of opposition parties, the minister said that Bilawal Bhutto’s long march will be allowed to reach Islamabad as PPP has spent billions on it; however, it would be better if opposition alliance PDM changes date of its long march from March 23.

Interior Minister, while urging civil defense to be ready, said that unfortunate events can happen anytime. He added that youth of country should be aware about civil defense and for this purpose introductory programs will be held in all provincial capitals.

