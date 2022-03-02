Noor Mukadam case: Notices issued on gardener’s appeal

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued notices on an appeal of the gardener, who was sentenced to jail in the Noor Mukadam murder case, challenging his conviction.

After a preliminary hearing, the court issued notices to the prosecution department.

Jan Mohammad, one of Zahir Jaffer’s two employees who were sentenced to ten years in prison, filed the appeal assailing his conviction in the murder case.

The convict’s lawyer stated that his client was not nominated as accused in the FIR of the murder but his name was later added in a supplementary statement. He was an employee of the PM secretariat and worked part-time as gardener at Zahir Jaffer’s house, the counsel added.

He argued that there was no concrete evidence to show Jan Mohammad’s involvement in the case, pleading with the court to set aside his conviction.

On Feb 24, Additional Sessions Judge Ata Rabbani sentenced Zahir Jaffer to death for the murder of Noor Mukadam. The judge also found him guilty of rape and awarded him 25 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs200,000.

Zahir’s two employees, Mohammad Iftikhar and Mohammad Jan, were sentenced to 10 years in jail, while Zahir Jaffer’s parents and TherapyWorks employees were acquitted.