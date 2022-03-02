News Desk

OGRA notifies increase in gas prices

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has increased the average gas prices by up to 16.37 per cent for Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) consumers.

In two separate decisions on the petitions regarding the review of its estimated revenue requirement for the fiscal year 2021-22, filed by the state-owned gas companies SNGPL and SSGC, the regulator has jacked up the prescribed gas prices by 16.37 percent or Rs. 94/mmBtu for the consumers of SNGPL and 6.32 percent or Rs. 50/mmBtu for the consumers of SSGC.

According to the notification, the average price of gas for the SNGPL consumers has been fixed at Rs670.37/mmBtu, while the per mmBtu price for SSGC consumers has been fixed at Rs829.48 after an increase of Rs50.

The new prices will come into effect from July 1, 2022, after the approval from the federal government, the OGRA said.

Separately, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had notified an increase of Rs27.1 per kilogramme in the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of March.

According to a notification issued by a regulatory body, the LPG prices have gone up by Rs27 per kilogram and it would now be sold out at Rs233.78 per kilogram.

