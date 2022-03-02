BloggersMuhammad Yashal Mazhar

Pak vs Australia: All tickets of first Test at Rawalpindi sold out

The excitement and craze for the Australia series in Pakistan are at an all-time high, with tickets for all five days of the Rawalpindi Test match have been sold out today.

It has been nearly two decades since the Pakistan crowd missed seeing Aussie on their home soil, but the wait is over now as the Australian team has already reached Pakistan, and all promises have been fulfilled. Cricket lovers around the country are enrapturing at the possibility of witnessing the world-class players up and personal.

The day, when Kangaroos returned to Pakistan was the day, the PCB managed to conduct a successful final match of the HBL PSL 7 and the brimming house-full stadium was the proof that the nation loves to see their stars in action. In accordance with the Pakistan-Australia tour, it is worth mentioning that tickets for all five days of the Rawalpindi Test have been sold out. This is not only showing the love of fans for Aussies but also portraying the true image of Pakistan to the world that it is a peaceful and sports-loving country and the entire nation wants to see national and international cricketing stars in action at their home grounds.

The first Test match of the historic tour will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The star-studded Australian team, led by world number one bowler Pat Cummins, will be in action from March 4 to 8.

