Pakistan rout South Africa in 2nd match to seal ODI series

LAHORE – Pakistan won the 2nd One-Day International (ODI) of the Pakistan-South Africa Blind Cricket series at Southend Cricket Stadium Karachi. Pakistan was leading 3-match series by 2-0. South Africa won the toss and decided to bowl first. Debutant Naseeb Ullah and Akmal Hayyat couldn’t provide good start to Pakistan and got out early, scoring 38 and 14 runs respectively as the total was 64-2. Riasat Khan and Faisal Mehmood then together knitted 436 for the third-wicket partnership, which broke the world record of highest partnership in ODIs that was 434 (made by Anees Javed and Amir Ashraf vs England in 2010). Pakistan made mammoth 554-4 in allotted 40 overs. Riasat hammered 226 off 90 balls while Faisal Mehmood cracked 188 off 94 balls. Lwande Bhidla again took two wickets for South Africa. Chasing the huge 555 runs target, South Africa could score 307-7 in 40 overs. Bhule Bidla was main run-getter with unbeaten 75* while Jacob Kotze struck 45. Akmal, Riasat, Rashid and Zafar got one wicket apiece. Riasat was named player of the match.