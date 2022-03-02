News Desk

Pakistan wants close ties with its Iran: COAS

Commander Iranian Air Force Brigadier General Pilot Hamid Vahedi called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi Wednesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters relating to mutual interest, regional security situation, and bilateral cooperation between the two countries came under discussion during the meeting.

General Bajwa said Pakistan wants peaceful and close ties with its neighbors. He further stressed on the need for collective efforts towards regional stability.

Both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in defence and security fields.

