Pearl-Continental Hotel Karachi hosts trailer launch of Dum Mastam

ISLAMABAD – In celebration of the revival of local cinema, Pearl-Continental Hotel Karachi hosted the trailer launch of Dum Mastam, a romantic comedy, followed by dinner. Directed by Mohammed Ehteshamuddin, who had previously directed the Mahira Khan hit feature film, Superstar, and produced by Adnan Siddiqui and Akhtar Hasnain, under the banner of Cereal Films. The lead actors for the movie are Imran Ashraf and Amar Khan marking their film debut with Dum Mastam. The grand launch was attended by 200 guests, the silver screen superstars, including but not limited to Sanam Saeed, Humayun Saeed, Behroze Sabzwari, Bilal Ashraf, Sanam Jung, UrwaHocane, Ushna Shah, Mohib Mirza, Bilal Maqsood, Adnan Shah Tipu, Zhalay Sarhadi, along with the entire cast and crew of Dum Mastam.

“Thank you to my hospitality partners, Hashoo Group,” said Adnan Siddiqui, during the event while talking about his upcoming movie. On behalf of Hashoo Group, the official hospitality partners of the movie, the Chief Operating Officer, Haseeb Gardezi said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be a part of this beautiful project by M. Ehteshamuddin and Adnan Siddiqui and cannot wait for the release of Dum Mastam in May.”