Our Staff Reporter

Police nab alleged killer of security guard

ISLAMABAD – Police on Tuesday have arrested an alleged killer of a private bank’s security guard, informed a police spokesman.

According to him, Adil Qureshi, security of a private bank located in F-10 Markaz in the jurisdiction of Shalimar police station was shot dead inside bank by unidentified culprit.

The senior police officials constituted an investigation team   which collected the evidences from the scene using modern technology and scientific equipment.

The police traced and apprehended the accused Selman Qureshi s/o Parvez Qureshi, hailing from Muzaffargarh. The detainee, in preliminary investigation revealed that he was working as public relation officer in the said bank for last one year. He barged into bank, gunned down security guard and attempted to break locker but could not succeed, and fled from the scene.

 

