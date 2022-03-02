PPP to hold rulers accountable after reaching Islamabad: Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Wednesday that the selected and the puppet system will have not be overthrown and the die-hard workers of the party will hold the rulers accountable after reaching Islamabad.

Addressing an ecstatic reception of the Awami long march when it reached the Sindh-Punjab border town Gothki on Wednesday, he said that the selected has lost the confidence of the people and the time has come to table no-confidence against him in the Parliament.

“With the no-confidence it will be exposed that who is standing with this selected thief and who is standing with the people,” he said and added we are entering Punjab and the time for Dama Dam Mast Qalandar has arrived.

Bilawal went on to say that with the long march of Jiyalas, the puppet who used to say that inflation is a world phenomenon and he cannot give relief to the people was compelled to reduce the price of petrol and electricity.

Taking a jibe at PM Imran Khan, the PPP chairman said that the puppet in fact used a gimmick because just a few days ago he had increased petrol by Rs 12 per litre and just a day ago had increased power tariff by Rs 6 and then announced to reduce that to 10 and 5 rupees respectively, adding that this new Pakistan of the puppet is an expensive Pakistan.