News Desk

Rain-wind, thunderstorm with few heavy falls over hills expected in Balochistan

Rain-wind and thunderstorm with few heavy falls with snowfall over the hills are expected in Balochistan during the next twelve hours.

Rain-wind and thunderstorm with snow over the hills are also expected in south Punjab, Pothohar region, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and north-eastern Sindh.

Islamabad eight degree centigrade, Lahore and Peshawar thirteen, Karachi twenty-one, Quetta ten, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad and Murree four degree centigrade.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Oil companies raise concerns over decrease in petrol price

Karachi

Female KU student crushed to death by speeding tanker in Karachi

Islamabad

Noor Mukadam case: Notices issued on gardener’s appeal

National

Pakistan reports 756 new Covid-19 cases in one day

Lahore

Cabinet approves 32pc job quota for southern Punjab by amending Civil Servants Act, 1974

Lahore

Govt gave southern Punjab people identity, claims CM

Lahore

Historic relief package shows PM’s empathy for people, says Hasaan Khawar

Lahore

Lahore admin marks International Civil Defence Day

Lahore

Art exhibition depicts social issues

Lahore

Two more deaths as Covid onslaught on human lives continues unabated

1 of 130