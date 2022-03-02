Revival of Cricket in Pakistan

Australian cricket team has arrived in Pakistan on 28Feb, 2022, to play 3 test, 3 ODIs and 1 T20, series after 24 years. First test match will start at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on 4th March, (Friday).

PCB in an announcement said that to celebrate Australia’s first test series in Pakistan in 24 years, the Pakistan Cricket Board and Cricket Australia has named trophy ‘Benaud-Qadir Trophy’. Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Australia captain Pat Cummins on Wednesday unveiled the Benaud-Qadir Trophy at the Pindi Cricket Stadium ahead of the first Test, which commences on Friday. The Benaud-Qadir Trophy will be presented to the winning side at the headquarters of Pakistan cricket in Lahore, where the three-Test series will culminate. Benaud and Qadir were two skilful, distinguished and immensely respected cricketers of different eras, who served the game with honour, pride and distinction. Benaud got wrist-spin bowling noticed and recognised as an attacking and wicket-taking option, an art that was subsequently taken to the next level by Qadir with some incredible performances against high-quality batters at a time when express fast bowlers were ruling the roost.

Pakistani cricket fans are thrilled to witness the exciting cricket. Last three weeks, cricket fans witnessed some powerful hitting and bowling in Karachi and Lahore during Pakistan Premier League PSL). On Sunday 28 February final of Pakistan PSL- 7 was played at Lahore. The PSL-7 trophy was lifted by Lahore Qalandar. During the three weeks colourful cricket, 34 matches were played .

Revival of cricket is big news for cricket fans not only in Pakistan but in the entire cricket world. Jubilation of fans can been realized as international cricket is resuming in Pakistan after a gap of two decades. Right now #BoysReadyHein is among top trend on twitter. Pakistani cricket fans have been waiting for this moment since 2009.

Commenting on forthcoming series, Australian Batsman Steve Smith says, Playing Pakistan at their homeground will be a difficult task. He said Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf are terrific play

Record shows that Pakistan does not enjoy good test record against Australia. Since 1998, Pakistan has lost 19 tests out of 26 to Australia and won 4 test matches. Fans are looking forwards to a sensational cricket during Pakistan-Australia series and upcoming cricket ahead.

The year ahead is full of international cricket and that too on Pakistani soil. We may call it a year of revival of cricket. West Indies will complete their 2021 tour of Pakistan which was cut short due to COVID outbreak among the West Indian players. They are scheduled to play 3 ODIs in June.

July-August, Pakistan team will visit Srilanka for two test and 3 ODIs. Before T20 World Cup, Pakistan will play 7 T20 matches with England in Pakistan. T20 world cup which is scheduled in October-November in Australia.

After T20 World Cup, Test series are Planned with New Zealand and England in Pakistan

India has been biggest spoiler of cricket in sub-continent. In a bid to sabotage Australia’s historic tour of Pakistan and to sabotage international cricket in the country, a person from India has reportedly sent threats to the family of an Australian cricketer and has warned them of “dire consequences” if he travels to Rawalpindi, security sources have revealed on Monday. Media quoting sources have reported that the family of the Australian cricketer, who is part of the Aussies squad and whose name has been concealed due to security reasons, was sent threatening messages via a fake Instagram account —jyot.isharma391 — and warned him against playing in Pakistan.

Earlier, Zealand and England cricket team’s visits to Pakistan were mysteriously cancelled in 2021 at the last hour. It was due to the sinister game being played against Pakistan. Game of cricket has been biggest hostage of this conspiracy, which is apparently being led by India on the behest of some international power players.