Robbers injure two security guards upon resistance in Rawalpindi

Arms robbers injured two guards of a private security company upon resistance in Rawalpindi, police said on Wednesday.

According to details, during a robbery attempt at Mall Road in Saddar Rawalpindi, the security guards offered resistance.

The robbers shot injured both security guards including Luqman Akhtar and Muhammad Rafique and fled the scene.

The injured guards were shifted to DHQ Hospital Rawalpindi and police after registering a case into the incident have started an investigation.