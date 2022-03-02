RPO reviews security arrangements for Pak-Australia cricket matches

RAWALPINDI – Regional Police Officer (RPO) Ashfaq Ahmed Khan on Tuesday directed the city police chief to ensure foolproof security during Pakistan-Australia cricket series. He also ordered to regulate traffic flow by deputing extra force of wardens and officers. RPO expressed these views while visiting Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium to review security arrangements for Pakistan-Australia cricket matches from March 4.

City Police Officer (CPO) briefed the RPO about the security arrangements made by the police to shield the cricket teams. CPO told RPO that a total of 4500 cops and officers would be deployed to maintain law and order in and around the cricket stadium. He said special instructions have also been given to wardens to ensure smooth traffic flow. Meanwhile, RPO Ashfaq Ahmed Khan reviewed the security arrangements besides interacting with the cops on duty. “Protecting the cricket teams is our utmost priority and the police are utilizing all the available resources in this regard,” he said.