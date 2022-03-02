Saadia Khan & Children Ski Cup held at PAF Ski Resort Naltar

LAHORE – The Saadia Khan & Children Ski Cup culminated successfully at Naltar Ski Resort, where a large number of ski enthusiasts and locals witnessed the thrilling and spectacular competitions.

According to PAF spokesman, the prominent national skiers from all over the country contested for their place in the Slalom and Giant Slalom category of races. The female skiers and young athletes demonstrated their best skills under freezing temperatures on highly steep slopes. Pakistan Air Force has developed the resort at par with the world class standards by providing all possible facilities of international caliber.

The event is named after a great young skier Miss Saadia Khan, who lost her precious life in a tragic car accident at the age of 24 years. The tournament is being organized to provide opportunity to female players from all across the country to challenge their mental and physical toughness.