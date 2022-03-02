Selected PM has started worrying, claims Bilawal

| PPP Chairman says they will enter Islamabad to remove ‘this puppet through no-confidence motion’

KHAIRPUR – Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Tuesday that PM Imran Khan is robbing Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and the common man of the country is in trouble. He said that Imran Khan has no sympathy with the people facing multiple problems.

The PPP leader was given a very warm welcome as his long march reached Khairpur. Addressing the charge crowd of Jiyalas, he said that senior leader Qaim Ali Shah and Imran Khan are nearly of the same age but Qaim Ali Shah stills works for the youth whereas the puppet Imran has disappointed the youth.

The new Pakistan is not accepted by the people because there is no return of the labour of common man, no return of the crops of growers, no return of the educational degrees because youth cannot get jobs.

He said that history is witness that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto provided jobs to the people, not only in the country but abroad as well. Shaheed Benazir Bhutto served the people of Pakistan and the slogan that was raised was “Benazir Aaye Gi, Rozgar Laye Gi”. When President Zardari came to power, the world was going through one of the worst recessions but he introduced BISP. President Zardari increased salaries up to a 100pc and pensions by more than 100pc. In contrast, this puppet for the last three years has been saying that he cannot provide jobs to the youth of the country. “Every promise made by Imran Khan proved to be false whether it was 1 crore jobs or 50 lac houses.” He is a liar and the Jiyalas will hold him accountable for every lie, he said. Imran says not to worry if you have expensive gas, petrol, electricity, medicine, essential commodities, edibles etc. He does not know that Jiyalas do not worry but it is time for Imran Khan to start worrying. Now, the selected has started worrying. He bowed down before the pressure of this long march and announced to reduce petrol and electricity prices but cannot fool the people because they know that just a day before, the price of electricity increased by 6 rupees and the petrol price by 12 rupees. Imran Khan’s gimmickry will not work.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that in 8 years of rule in KP and 3 years in the federal government, Imran Khan cannot match the development in Khairpur district only. The PPP has established universities in this district. We have Gumbat Hospital in Khairpur district which treats kidney, liver, heart, cancer, Thalassemia and has started free of cost bone marrow transplants. On the other hand, Shaukat Khanum only treats cancer and that too on hefty charges.

Chairman PPP said that the long march will enter Punjab the day after tomorrow and through the GT Road, we will enter Islamabad and will remove this undemocratic puppet through a democratic manner that is the no-confidence motion.