News Desk

Social media accounts of Pakistan’s embassy in Algeria hacked

Social media accounts of Pakistan’s embassy in Algeria have been hacked, a Foreign Office spokesperson said on Wednesday.

“The Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts of the Embassy of Pakistan in Algeria have been hacked,” the spokesperson tweeted.

“All messages being posted through these accounts are not from Pakistan Embassy in Algeria,” he added.

Last year in December, Instagram account of Pakistan’s embassy in Argentina was hacked.

The Instagram account of the Embassy of Pakistan in Argentina has been hacked and has been reported to Instagram,” the FO spokesperson tweeted. “Please note that all messages being passed through this account are not from the Embassy of Pakistan in Argentina.”

 

