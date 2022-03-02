SSRL bags several awards at 14th Int’l CSR Summit

ISLAMABAD – Li Jigen, CEO of Sino Sindh Resources Private Limited, a subsidiary of Shanghai Electric which is working on a mega CPEC project, has reiterated his company’s commitment towards community welfare. Speaking after SSRL received several awards at the 14th Annual International CSR Summit and Awards 2022 recently, Li Jigen stressed that SSRL is completely focused on fulfilling its corporate social responsibility and intends to carry out major projects aimed at the progress and wellbeing of the local population of Thar. Shanghai Electric is working on a coal-electricity integration project in Block 1 of Thar Coalfield, which is a “China-Pakistan Economic Corridor” priority implementation project. It includes construction and operation of open-pit coal mine with an annual output of 7.8 million tons and 2X660MW supercritical lignite power station. “On the sidelines of this mega project we are carrying out a series of steps that will benefit the local population of Thar,” commented Li Jigen. “Our company is fully aware of its corporate social responsibility and will make all out efforts to fulfil them,” he added. SSRL’s commitment towards community welfare was acknowledged when the company received four awards in the following categories at the 14th Annual International CSR Summit in Islamabad hosted by the National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH): Green energy initiatives; education and scholarship; women empowerment and community service and welfare.