Three killed, more than 20 injured in Quetta blast

Three people lost their lives while more than 20 others sustained injuries as an explosion took place at Quetta’s Jinnah Road.

According to details, the blast took place near a police mobile, and soon after the explosion, nearby shops caught fire. The deputy inspector-general (DIG) Quetta said that all the wounded individuals have been shifted to Quetta’s Civil Hospital.

The medical superintendent of the hospital said that the number of injured brought in for treatment was 25, adding that the condition of six individuals is critical.

The police and law enforcement agencies reached the site of the incident to gather information, however, no details have been released about the nature of the blast so far, the report added.

According to the police, following the incident, Jinnah Road and its surrounding streets have been cordoned off and have been closed for traffic.

Chief Minister of Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condemned the incident and expressed grief at the loss of innocent lives.