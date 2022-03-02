Two more deaths as Covid onslaught on human lives continues unabated

LAHORE – Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch on Tuesday said that coronavirus claimed two more lives, whereas, 174 new cases were reported in various parts of province during the last 24 hours. In a statement issued here, the P&SHD secretary said that 112 positive cases were reported in Lahore, 16 in Rawalpindi, eight in Faisalabad, six in Multan, four in Sialkot and three in Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura and Bahawalpur each. The secretary said that death toll reached 13,499 and total cases were recorded 501,589, whereas, 481,575 patients fully recovered from the disease. He said that currently 6,515 patients were under treatment in different hospitals, adding that the health department conducted 17,402 tests for Covid-19 during the last 24 hours and 10.126 million tests had so far been conducted. Baloch said the overall rate of COVID -19 incidences in the province was recorded as 1.0 per cent during the last 24 hours, adding that in Lahore 1.7 percent, Rawalpindi 5.1, Faisalabad 0.7 percent, Multan 3.9 percent and Gujranwala 3.0 percent. Talking about the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, the P&SHD secretary said that people over the age of 12 years should get the vaccination. He said that corona virus vaccination were available in all vaccination centers. During the first phase of campaign Reach Every Door (RED), the health department vaccinated more than 14 million people of the province, he concluded.