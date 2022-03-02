Ukrainian president calls Russia ‘terrorist state’

Ukraine’s president on Tuesday called Russia a “terrorist state” after Russian forces hit targets close to Kharkiv.

In a video message, Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the international community to “immediately respond to this crime” and demand from Russia “full responsibility” over the aggression against Ukraine.

This morning, Russian forces hit the central square and the regional administration building in Ukraine’s northeastern city of Kharkiv, some 300 miles from Kyiv.

“Today is a key priority for all cities, Ukraine must do everything possible to stop the enemy. It is the responsibility of military and civilian authorities of each city,” he said.

Since Russia’s war on Ukraine began last Thursday, it has been met with outrage from the international community, with the EU, UK and US implementing a range of economic sanctions against Russia.

Russia was further isolated after its planes were barred from flying in European and Canadian airspace, and a number of its banks were kicked out of the SWIFT international banking system.