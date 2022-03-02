UN General Assembly overwhelmingly censures Russia for Ukraine war

The UN General Assembly sharply denounced Russia on Wednesday for its ongoing war in Ukraine, calling on Moscow to “immediately, completely and unconditionally” withdraw from its eastern European neighbor.

The assembly overwhelmingly adopted the resolution 141-5 with 35 abstentions as Russia’s war enters a second week. In addition to Russia, Belarus, Syria, North Korea, and Eritrea voted in opposition. Abstentions included China, Cuba, El Salvador, India, Iran, and Pakistan.

The resolution, which had over 90 co-sponsors, “deplores in the strongest terms” Russia’s “aggression,” and demands that the Kremlin “immediately cease its use of force against Ukraine.”

The American UN envoy, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, spoke ahead of the vote and sharply assailed Russia, saying its war has “spurred mass hunger and caused so many to flee their homes,” while it has increasingly targeted critical infrastructure, including “vital services which provide millions of people across Ukraine with drinking water to stay alive, gas to keep people from freezing to death.”

“Now it appears Russia is preparing to increase the brutality of its campaign against Ukraine,” she said. “We’ve seen videos of Russian forces moving exceptionally lethal weaponry into Ukraine, which has no place on the battlefield. That includes cluster munitions and vacuum bombs, which are banned under the Geneva Convention.”

In a rare direct appeal, Thomas-Greenfield demanded Russian forces in Ukraine “put down your weapons and leave Ukraine,” telling them their “leaders are lying to you.”

Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya accused the West of applying “unprecedented pressure” on a “large number of countries” to vote in favor of the resolution while continuing to accuse Ukraine’s leaders of being “radicals.”

Russia began its offensive on Ukraine on Feb. 24. It has resulted in at least 136 civilians being killed, including 13 children, according to UN estimates. About 400 others have been injured, including 26 children.

The nationwide assault has led to more than 874,000 people fleeing Ukraine for neighboring countries, according to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said on Wednesday.

Russia intensified its aerial and artillery bombardment this week, particularly on the capital, Kyiv, and Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, where a massive explosion rocked Freedom Square.

Kharkiv, near the Russian border, is home to 1.5 million people, while the population of Kyiv is nearly 3 million.

Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine’s ambassador to the UN, said Russian forces “have come to deprive Ukraine the very right to exist.”

“The crimes are so barbaric that it is difficult to comprehend. Facing the total resistance of the Ukrainian population, Putin’s regime has proceeded to widespread use of indiscriminate weapons, such as multiple rocket launchers, and aerial bombs against residential areas,” he said.

“It is already clear that the goal of Russia is not an occupation only. It is a genocide,” he added.