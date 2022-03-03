Agencies

44,714 Covid patients recover in Pindi

Rawalpindi – As many as 44,714 Covid-19 patients had been discharged after getting treatment from the district’s health facilities, out of which 41,248 were Rawalpindi” s residents and 3,466 from other districts. According to data shared by the district health authority here Wednesday, one person had lost his battle of life while 14 more cases were reported during the last 24 hours. Among the new cases, six were reported from Rawal town, three from Rawalpindi Cantt, two from Potohar town, while one of each patient had arrived from Taxila Attock and KP. The report said that 18 confirmed patients were admitted to five city hospitals, including 12 in the Institute of Urology, two in the Fauji foundation hospital and Benazir Bhutto Hospital and one each in the Bilal and Holy Family Hospital. “Two patients are on ventilators in critical condition, two stable and 14 on oxygen support,” the report added. In addition, it updated that 46,268 patients had been tested positive so far since the pandemic, 42,796 belonging to Rawalpindi and 3,472 from the outside district. One hundred ninety-six were quarantined, including 178 homes and 18 in the isolation centres. The report further updated that 5,583,176 people, including 44,641 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus so far. During the last 24 hours, 1,339 samples were collected, out of which 1,325 were declared negative, while the district’ s positivity rate was recorded at 1.04 per cent.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Turkish delegation calls on RDA chief

Islamabad

Street libraries attracting youth amid gaining momentum

Islamabad

Anti-tobacco activists show concerns on increasing smoking trend among youth

Islamabad

Chief Secretary, IGP review security arrangements at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Islamabad

Shariat Court resumes Riba case hearing

Islamabad

Cultural Corner gets renovated

Islamabad

FIA arrests man on charges of child pornography

Islamabad

Armed robbers shoot, injure security guard in Saddar

Karachi

CM Murad orders construction of youth centres in Karachi

Karachi

CM Murad releases Rs5.6b to procure 1.4MMT of wheat

1 of 178