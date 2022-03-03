Armed robbers shoot, injure security guard in Saddar

RAWALPINDI – A private security guard was shot and injured by a gang of six armed dacoits on Wednesday midnight when he showed resistance to the dacoits in Cantt area, informed sources. The injured guard was moved to hospital for medical treatment where he was identified as Muhammad Raffique, they said. The armed dacoits managed to escape from the scene.

Cantt police have taken into custody another fellow security guard Muhammad Raffique on suspicion of being involved in the looting attempt, sources said.

According to sources, a gang of six armed dacoits attempted to broke into the premises of a private security company at 3am located in Saddar, and attempted to loot Rs 400 million from the vault of the security company. However, one of the two security guards—Muhammad Raffique—showed resistance and threw the keys of vault into kitchen, sources said, adding that the dacoits, in frustration, opened indiscriminate firing on guards. Meanwhile, Morgah police arrested a man on charges of assaulting a married woman sexually, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday. A rape case has also been registered against the accused while further investigation was on, he said. According to details, a woman lodged complaint with police station Morgah, stating that her step-nephew invited her for a chat in a house, and raped her forcefully.