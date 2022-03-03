Bilawal Bhutto Zardari says no-trust move to succeed

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday claimed no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan will succeed.

Reacting to the Punjab police’s alleged move of erecting barriers at Bahadurpur Chowk in Rahim Yar Khan to stop the march of the PPP from entering Punjab, Bilawal said if PTI government was confident, then why their rally was stopped from entering Punjab?

If you are not afraid of the Awami March then why federal ministers are sent on Sindh’s visit, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asked. The PPP chairman claimed that days of the incumbent federal government have been numbered and they will not rest until the removal of this government.

Addressing the Awami March participants, last night at Chowk Bahadurpur on GT Road, the Paki­stan People’s Party chairman had declared a ‘war’ against PM Imran Khan.

Accompanied by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, PPP South Punjab president Makhdoom Syed Ahmed Mehmood and other party leaders, he said the prime minister had reduced the prices of petrol and electricity after seeing the “Awami March of Jiyalas”. He told the crowd that some politicians after taking ministries had sold the south Punjab issue.

On Wednesday, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman said that the opposition alliance will move a no-confidence motion against the PTI government in the next 48 hours.

In a statement, the JUI-F chief had said that opposition parties have completed their homework regarding the no-confidence motion and the next 48 hours are important.