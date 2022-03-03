Bringing no-trust motion not ‘an easy task’, says Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday said bringing a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan is not “an easy task” and such a move proposed by opposition parties still had a long way to go.

“The no-trust move shakes the foundation of a country,” the minister said this while speaking at a ceremony held in connection with the World Civil Defence Day at the National Institute of Fire Technology here.

The minister was referring to the on-going efforts of the joint opposition to bring a no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan in the next couple of days.

Talking about the anti-government long march of opposition PPP, Sheikh Rashid told reporters that he was least concerned about the march led by party co-chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. But Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of opposition parties, should reconsider its protest long march scheduled on March 23, he said in the same breath.

The minister said that Pakistan Day celebrations will be underway on the date and a “historic parade” will be held in the capital. An OIC conference has also been scheduled in Islamabad on 22nd and 23rd March, he added.

Sheikh Rashid said that Pakistan was moving towards a more impartial foreign policy under the leadership of PM Imran. He at the same time warned that the country should organize itself further on matters of foreign relations in the wake of recent conflict between Russian and Ukraine.

Commenting on the recent relief package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the minister said that the PTI government gave relief to the poor people of the country for the “first time” by reducing prices of petroleum products and power tariff.

“Now, the government should give another relief to the people by lowering the prices of three basic commodities including flour, ghee and sugar,” he remarked.

Talking about International Civil Defence Day, Sheikh Rashid said that Civil Defence had demonstrated its exemplary and historical performance during incidents of October 8 earthquake, and the Ojhri Camp and the 1965 war in the country. “I hope that Civil Defence should switch itself to the modern technology in the changing situation.”

He urged the need to train the youth in civil defence in colleges and universities and said that introductory programmes should be launched in all four provincial capitals for this purpose.

“No disaster comes after knocking at the door, and the nation has to be ready for the calamity,” the interior minister said. He said that Civil Defence should be well-prepared all the time to deal with natural disasters, war, and other challenges. He added that foreign training should be given to officers and personnel of Civil Defence to equip them with modern technology.