CM Murad orders construction of youth centres in Karachi

KARACHI – Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah in order to improve physical and behavioral fitness of youngsters, has decided to establish Youth Centres in all the districts of Karachi.

“Youth Centres provide a safe and supervised facility for youth to engage in educational, and leisure activities which encourage the growth of positive self-esteem.” This he said on Wednesday while presiding over a meeting to review development works launched in the city. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab, PSCM Fayaz Jatoi, Secretary Finance Sajid Jamal Abro, members P&D boards- Faisal Uqaili, Fatah Tunio and other concerned officers.

The chief minister said that he had already directed the P&D department to prepare a scheme to establish youth centres in every district of the city where educational, social, sports and family gathering could be held in a safe and secure environment. “We have a similar facility in the shape of YMC ground, but the new centres would have a library, indoor and outdoor sports facilities, tuck/coffee shops, film/drama screening facility, community gathering hall,” he said and added we have to bring our children towards positive activities to secure their future.

The chief minister was told that during the current financial year Rs96 billion have been allocated in the ADP2021-22 for Karachi, including Rs56.5 billion for 644 schemes, Rs35.3 billion provincial share for Rs215 billion foreign funded projects and Rs5 billion to fund district ADP.

The CM was told that under Karachi Transformation Plan (KTP), 167 schemes of water and sewerage treatment worth Rs101.28 billion were in progress. The allocation for the current financial year is Rs17.25 billion against which Rs10.8 billion have been utilised.

Similarly, four schemes of solid waste management of Rs14.85 billion have been launched with an allocation of Rs1.9 billion against which Rs390 million have been utilised. The CM said that the utilisation of funds on these schemes was low and he directed P&D department to get them expedited.

The CM was told that six schemes of storm water drains, worth Rs2.83 billion have been launched with an allocation of Rs1.92 billion and the utilisation has been recorded at Rs390 billion. A scheme of Rs42.85 billion has been launched to construct 125 internal roads. The government has allocated Rs19 billion these years against which 15.29 billion have been utilised. Similarly, five schemes of transport debt of Rs149.36 billion have been launched on which Rs8.3 billion have been utilised against an allocation of Rs26.91 billion for the year 2021-22.

The chief minister directed Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab to complete development of Kakri Ground, Lyari within six months. Murtaza Wahab said that the work on the pavilion and the ground would be completed in time, but some other related works may take little more time. The administrator said that roads around Machhli Market Lyari were also under construction.

Murtaza Wahab also said that work on Food Street, Boat Basin has been started and machinery has been mobilised to start development works in Sherpao Colony. The CM said that he would visit ongoing development works in the city.

