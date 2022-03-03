FIA arrests man on charges of child pornography

RAWALPINDI – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday arrested a man allegedly involved in child pornography in Rawalpindi, informed a spokesman.

According to the FIA spokesperson, the an FIA team carried out a raid in which a person, Wiqa Ullah Usmani was apprehended from Park Lane Scheme III Rawalpindi and pictures and videos of child pornography were found in his mobile phone and social media accounts.

He said the arrested suspect had admitted the crime and that an FIR U/S 22 of PECA 2016 had been registered against him.