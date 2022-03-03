Our Staff Reporter

FIA arrests man on charges of child pornography

RAWALPINDI – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday arrested a man allegedly involved in child pornography in Rawalpindi, informed a spokesman.

According to the FIA spokesperson,  the  an FIA    team    carried out a raid in which a person, Wiqa Ullah Usmani was apprehended from Park Lane Scheme III Rawalpindi and   pictures and videos of child pornography were found in his mobile phone and social media accounts.

He said the arrested suspect had admitted the crime and that an FIR   U/S 22 of PECA 2016 had been registered against him.

