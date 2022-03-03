News Desk

FM Qureshi, EU official discuss Ukraine crisis

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with Vice President of the European Commission and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borell on Thursday.

The two exchanged views on the current situation in Ukraine and the Emergency Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi recalled that Prime Minister Imran Khan had regretted the latest situation between Russia and Ukraine, and had shared Pakistan’s hope that diplomacy could avert military conflict. Underscoring the adverse effects of conflict on developing countries, the prime minister has been stressing the importance of diplomatic solution, he added.

While expressing deep concern at the recent turn of events, he apprised the EU High Representative of Pakistan’s principled position, which is anchored in the promotion of peaceful settlement of disputes through dialogue and diplomacy.

The FM Qureshi underscored that Pakistan has consistently stressed the need for de- escalation, renewed negotiations, sustained dialogue, and continuous diplomacy. He emphasised the importance of a solution in accordance with relevant multilateral agreements, international law, and principles of the UN Charter.

Mr Borell shared his perspective on the situation and highlighted its impact on international peace and security as well as global economy. He acknowledged the importance of continued efforts for finding a diplomatic solution.

Foreign Minister Qureshi and High Representative Borell agreed to remain engaged.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Karachi police arrest SHO, head moharar over links with criminals

National

No ‘Tareen Group’ in PTI party, clarifies FM Qureshi

National

Oil companies warn govt of possible fuel shortage in country

Islamabad

Intermittent rain hits parts of country

Karachi

Our support is for Pakistan; not for Govt or opposition: Khalid Maqbool

National

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari says no-trust move to succeed

Islamabad

FBR’s performance enabled Govt to subsidize petrol, electricity: PM

National

Pakistan wants peaceful, close ties with neighbours: COAS Bajwa

Islamabad

Pakistan’s trade deficit swells by 82%

National

Pakistan reports 768 fresh coronavirus cases in 24 hours

1 of 121