Govt, Ulema vow to work together for national progress: PA Speaker

Lahore – A delegation of central leaders of International Tableeghi Markaz called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at the Assembly Chambers here.

Delegation included Maulana Obaidullah, Maulana Amir, Mian Ahsan, Ovais, Ayub Sadiq, Naeem Butt, Imtiaz Ghani, Anwar Ghani, Aftab Ghani and Javed Bhatti whereas Rasikh Elahi and Provincial Minister for Minerals Hafiz Ammar Yasir were also present in the meeting.

The delegation paid tributes to Ch Parvez Elahi for measures taken regarding Khatm-e-Nubuwwat.

Talking to the delegation, Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi felicitated the nation on inclusion of oath about faith in Khatm-e-Nubuwwat in the Nikah Nama.

Punjab Assembly passed the resolution for inclusion of oath regarding Khatm-e-Nubuwwat in the Nikah Nama which afterwards was also approved by the Punjab cabinet.

“This is a blessing of Almighty Allah. We are grateful to Almighty Allah for this,” he said, adding that the ulema had always played a positive role for establishing unity among the Ummah. He said the ulema and the government will have to work together for national construction and progress

Members of the ulema delegation said: “Whether it be the pandemic of coronavirus or international obstructions, whenever a difficult time has come for Tableeghi Jamaat, you have always been in the front line for help.

The Punjab Assembly headed by you supported us at the international level regarding Tableeghi Jamaat. In recognition of your efforts, Tableeghi Jamaat has sent the delegation to say “thanks to you.”

The Ulema delegation also prayed for early health recovery of Ch Shujat Hussain.

