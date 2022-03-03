Intermittent rain hits parts of country

The intermittent rain has lashed parts of country today (Thursday).

According to details, Lahore has witnessed light and heavy rain while weather in Islamabad, Okara, Jhang, Pir Mehal, Pakpattan and Bahawalpur also became cold after the rain.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm (snow over the hills) is likely in Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.