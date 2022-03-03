KP IGP directs cops to make best use of training

Peshawar – The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moazzam Jah Ansari on Wednesday said that basic training is playing a pivotal role in professional career building of the jawans and directed them to make best use of the acquired training for the services of the general public in the field.

Addressing the 4th batch of Ex-Levies and Khasadars’ passing out parade at Shahkas Police Training Centre district Khyber, the IGP pointed out that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police is the force of Ghazis and Shuhada and every rank jawan from constable to the Additional IG sacrificed their precious lives in line of duty in war against terror and earned name and fame for the country.

The KP Police Chief reminded to the jawans that great responsibilities devolve on their shoulders and directed them to serve the people to the best of their capabilities. They were further directed to demonstrate decent behaviour with the public and win their hearts and minds through good services to them.

Provincial police chief said that police duty is worship and it is every one’s desire to join police, but you are lucky enough that God Al-Mighty has chosen you for this profession. He directed them to serve the people to the best so as to remain successful in this world and hereafter.

The IGP thanked the Pak-Army for helping the police force by imparting training to 14000 ex-Levies and Khasadars.

He appreciated the standard of training imparted to the trainees and hoped that the newly passed out trainees from the school would be able to meet any eventualities posed by the anti-social elements. He said that out of 26000 ex-levies and jawans 22 thousand had so far been trained while the remaining will be trained till the end of June 2022.

The IGP also thanked the provincial government for taking revolutionarily steps for introducing policing in the merged districts providing full support for the capacity buildings of the police jawans. He congratulated the trainees on completion of their training and awarded those who excelled in their training.