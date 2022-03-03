KU cancels two admissions for submitting forged marksheet

KARACHI – The University of Karachi on Wednesday canceled the admissions of two students from the morning programme-2022 after the verification from the Board of Intermediate Examination Karachi.

The Incharge KU Directorate of Admissions Dr Saima Akhtar mentioned that both admissions were canceled with immediate effect as their marksheets were forged.

According to details, Tehreen Minhas daughter of Minhas, having form number 527762 and marksheet roll number 616942 was enrolled in BS First Year in the Department of Chemistry; she had submitted a tempered marksheet while Syed Mustafa Ali son of Akbar Ali had submitted a forged marksheet to get admission in the BS First Year of the Department of Education. His admission form number was 539880 and marksheet roll number was 408915.

KU extends registration of ADA, ADC till April 1

The University of Karachi on Wednesday extended the submission of registration of the associate degree in arts and the associate degree in commerce and improvement of division (BA, B.Com, B.Sc) till April 1.

The KU Controller of Examinations Dr Syed Zafar Hussain mentioned that registrations forms are available at Sindh Bank and Bank Al-Falah branches located at the KU Silver Jubilee Gate against the payment of Rs100/- each.

He said that forms and fees of Rs5,000/- would be deposited in those bank branches after endorsement from Registration Unit Counter No 3, adding that change of a subject would be allowed with a prescribed fee of a Rs1,500/- and a change of faculty in the same year would be allowed after the payment of a fee of Rs1,500/-. He said that those candidates who have passed intermediate in the year 2020 or earlier could apply for the registration.