Next 72 hours important, says Fazl

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazl ur Rehman warned Wednesday said that the next 48 hours are very important as the opposition parties have completed their preparations to move a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly against Imran Khan within a couple of days.

“PDM is likely to table the no-confidence motion against the PM by the end of this week,” Fazl said during an informal meeting with media persons at his residence here. He further claimed that the opposition parties completed the number game to move a no-confidence motion.

‘No confidence motion against PM’

Commenting on the role of establishment without mentioning any name, Maulana Fazl said that the ‘decision makers’ are neutral apparently, saying that all the opposition parties had developed a bond of trust and they did not need their support for ousting the PM.

The PDM Chief further claimed that he was very much clear about the success of their no-confidence motion against the prime minister as all the opposition parties were on the same page.

A senior leader of JUI on the condition of anonymity told The Nation that a 9-member committee of the opposition parties, formed to give recommendations to the PDM leadership regarding the no-confidence motion, has suggested not to delay submitting the no-confidence motion.

The committee comprises Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Saad Rafique and Rana Sanaullah from PML-N, Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, and Naveed Qamar from PPP, while Kamran Murtaza, Maulana Asad Mehmood and Akram Khan Durrani are from JUI.

Meanwhile, Asad Mehmood, a close aide of Maulana Fazl ur Rehman, told The Nation that the committee has already suggested the opposition leadership to go for the no-confidence motion as soon as possible.

Earlier, Fazl called on PML-N senior leader Shahid Khaqqan Abbasi. They discussed the number game of the opposition parties and expressed satisfaction over the preparations for the no-confidence.