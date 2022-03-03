News Desk

No ‘Tareen Group’ in PTI party, clarifies FM Qureshi

Federal foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday has revealed that there is no ‘Tareen Group’ in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

Talking to media in Mirpur Khas, the minister said that PTI contains only ‘Imran Khan Group’, adding that our members’ of the assembly are struck to their stance. We will not listen to any conspiracy, he clarified.

FM Qureshi said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari won’t be able to buy loyalties of PTI members.

Earlier, the foreign minister said that coalition parties are supporting PTI government.

In a statement, he told that Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leaders Chaudhry Perveiz Elahi and Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain had pledged to stand with Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.

FM Qureshi further criticized PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and said that his political training needs more time. Public contact campaign in Sindh is right of PTI, he stated.

