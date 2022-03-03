No-trust motion: Opposition claims support of 38 govt members

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Thursday claimed that 38 government members would support the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to sources, the list of 38 government members of the assembly was sent to the former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif. The PML-N has also assured 10 parliamentarians of giving party tickets in the next elections.

A senior leader of the PML-N claimed that 16 members of the National Assembly were with him.

The senior PML-N leader also claimed that the PML-N has divided the like-minded members of the government into three phases.

Opposition finalise motion

Earlier today, opposition parties had finalized the draft of the no-confidence motion which had been signed by the over 80 Members of the National Assembly (MNAs).