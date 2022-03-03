Opposition finalizes draft of no-trust motion

Opposition parties have finalized the draft of no-confidence motion which has been signed by the over 80 Members of the National Assembly (MNAs).

According to sources, lawmakers belonging to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Awami National Party (ANP), Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) and others.

As per draft, the country is in a state of economic crisis and there is no road map to get the country out of this crisis. There is also political instability and uncertainty in the country and government has also failed at foreign policy front.

The draft states that the Leader of the House has lost the confidence of the majority of the members.

The opposition has also prepared a requisition to convene an assembly session and Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif s chamber has also been alerted as the no-confidence motion as well as requisition can be submitted any time.

A day earlier, the head of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazal ur Rehman said that the next two to three days are very important.

In an informal talk with media persons, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the opposition leadership has completed its homework. The next two to three days are very important and here may be great good news in the next 48 hours, he added.

“I am saying with 100% certainty that this time victory of the no-confidence motion is certain,” said the PDM leader.