Our support is for Pakistan; not for Govt or opposition: Khalid Maqbool

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Wednesday said that in the current political situation in the country the MQM-P will support Pakistan and not the government or opposition, Dunya News reported.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui was of the view that the MQM-P remained coalition partners in several governments in the past and regretted that the party was ignored by every coalition government.

The MQM-P convener questioned that how many times we should leave the coalition governments. He said that obstacles have been created in our way and attempts were made to put the party up against the wall all the time.

Earlier on Monday, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui had said that we have options to choose between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and the opposition.

While talking to the media, the former Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication said that we have mentioned it to the government before that they need to be a little more serious on the issue of inflation, if they do so, we will be standing with them.

The MQM-P leader also said that the issue of inflation can be tackled in a better way.