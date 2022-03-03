News Desk

Pakistan Navy foils attempt by Indian submarine to enter Pakistani waters

Pakistan Navy through continuous vigilance and professionalism has foiled Indian Submarine’s attempt of entering into Pakistani waters, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated .

According to ISPR, Indian Navy deployed its submarine against Pakistan with ulterior motives. However, yet again through continuous vigilance and professionalism Pakistan Navy has foiled Indian Submarine’s attempt of entering into Pakistani waters.

“During prevailing security environment and ongoing Pakistan Navy Exercise SEASPARK-22, the possibility of Indian unit lurking into Pakistan Maritime Zone for reconnaissance and gathering information on exercise was anticipated.”

Therefore, strict monitoring watch and stringent vigilance procedures were enforced. Resultantly, Pakistan Navy Anti-submarine warfare unit took the lead and prematurely intercepted and tracked the latest Indian submarine Kalvari on 01 March 2022, the statement stated.

The recent incident being the fourth detection in last five years and a reflection of Pakistan Navy’s competence and resolve to defend maritime frontiers of Pakistan.

 

