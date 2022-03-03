News Desk

Pakistan Navy intercepts, tracks Indian submarine: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Navy’s Anti-Submarine Warfare Unit had intercepted and tracked latest Kalvari class Indian submarine on March 1, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

DG ISPR, in a tweet, said that the recent incident being the fourth detection in last 5 years is reflection of Pakistan Navy’s competence and resolve to defend maritime frontiers of Pakistan.

