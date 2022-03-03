Pakistan Navy intercepts, tracks Indian submarine: ISPR
RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Navy’s Anti-Submarine Warfare Unit had intercepted and tracked latest Kalvari class Indian submarine on March 1, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.
DG ISPR, in a tweet, said that the recent incident being the fourth detection in last 5 years is reflection of Pakistan Navy’s competence and resolve to defend maritime frontiers of Pakistan.
#PakistanNavy Anti-Submarine Warfare Unit intercepted & tracked latest Kalvari class Indian submarine on March, 1.
The recent incident being the fourth detection in last 5 years is reflection of Pakistan Navy’s competence & resolve to defend maritime frontiers of Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/6sn1WvpUVj
— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) March 3, 2022