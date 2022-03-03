News Desk

Pakistan reports 768 fresh coronavirus cases in 24 hours

The Covid-19 has claimed the lives of 19 people in Pakistan, pushing the death toll to 30,237.

The data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed Pakistan logged 768 fresh cases of the pandemic during the past 24 hours when 35,281 tests were conducted.

The positivity rate remained 2.17% as compared to yesterday’s 2.23 per cent. The number of Covid-19 patients in critical care at various hospitals across the country has dropped to 908.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Pakistan has conducted overall 26,534,095 tests to diagnose the coronavirus including 35,281tests during the past 24 hours.

1,449,060 people have got their health back including 3,815 in a single day in Pakistan. The country has inoculated total doses of 215,539,999 since the start of the vaccination process.

As many as 99,292,129 people have received both doses of the vaccine, while 4,512,786 people have received booster shots.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Pakistan ‘deeply concerned’ as Russia-Ukraine war escalates

National

Uzbek president to arrive in Islamabad today

National

PM launches Rs407b interest-free loan scheme to uplift poor

National

Next 72 hours important, says Fazl

National

Countdown has begun, Bilawal warns PM as PPP’s long march enters Punjab

National

Bringing no-trust motion not ‘an easy task’, says Sh Rashid

National

Pakistan wants close ties with neighbours: COAS

National

Imran Khan united opposition, divided nation, says Gillani

National

Imran defrauding IMF, Pakistanis for political gain: Shehbaz Sharif

National

DSP among two die in Quetta blast

1 of 120