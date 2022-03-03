Pakistan reports 768 fresh coronavirus cases in 24 hours

The Covid-19 has claimed the lives of 19 people in Pakistan, pushing the death toll to 30,237.

The data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed Pakistan logged 768 fresh cases of the pandemic during the past 24 hours when 35,281 tests were conducted.

The positivity rate remained 2.17% as compared to yesterday’s 2.23 per cent. The number of Covid-19 patients in critical care at various hospitals across the country has dropped to 908.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Pakistan has conducted overall 26,534,095 tests to diagnose the coronavirus including 35,281tests during the past 24 hours.