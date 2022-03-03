News Desk

Pakistan wants peaceful, close ties with neighbours: COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Commander Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force Brigadier General Pilot Hamid Vahedi on Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at General Headquarters (GHQ), said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and bilateral cooperation between the two countries were discussed, the ISPR said.

On the occasion, the COAS said Pakistan wants peaceful and close ties with its neighbours.

The army chief further stressed the need for collective efforts towards regional stability whereas both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in defence and security fields.

The Iranian commander acknowledged the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields.

The visiting dignitary also appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation and effective border management measures.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

FM Qureshi, EU official discuss Ukraine crisis

National

Karachi police arrest SHO, head moharar over links with criminals

National

No ‘Tareen Group’ in PTI party, clarifies FM Qureshi

National

Oil companies warn govt of possible fuel shortage in country

Islamabad

Intermittent rain hits parts of country

Karachi

Our support is for Pakistan; not for Govt or opposition: Khalid Maqbool

National

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari says no-trust move to succeed

Islamabad

FBR’s performance enabled Govt to subsidize petrol, electricity: PM

Islamabad

Pakistan’s trade deficit swells by 82%

National

Pakistan reports 768 fresh coronavirus cases in 24 hours

1 of 123