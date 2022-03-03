Pakistan wants peaceful, close ties with neighbours: COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Commander Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force Brigadier General Pilot Hamid Vahedi on Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at General Headquarters (GHQ), said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and bilateral cooperation between the two countries were discussed, the ISPR said.

On the occasion, the COAS said Pakistan wants peaceful and close ties with its neighbours.

The army chief further stressed the need for collective efforts towards regional stability whereas both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in defence and security fields.

The Iranian commander acknowledged the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields.

The visiting dignitary also appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation and effective border management measures.