PM launches Rs407b interest-free loan scheme to uplift poor

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday launched the country’s mega interest-free loan scheme worth Rs407 billion and said that the step would contribute towards making low-income groups financially self-reliant. He was addressing a large number of people belonging to low-income group here at the Faisal Mosque, gathered for the launch of interest-free loans under Kamyab Pakistan Programme.

Under Kamyab Pakistan Programme – a component of the prime minister’s vision for poverty alleviation, the loans will be disbursed among the youth, women, farmers and for the construction of low-income houses during the next two years.

The prime minister said 4.5 million families would benefit from the interest-free loans to start small businesses, construction of homes, farming and learn technical education.

PM Khan said so far Rs 2.5 billion had been disbursed among the low-income groups in various welfare schemes and mentioned that the banks had also given loans of Rs 55 billion after the government encouraged them to facilitate common man.

He said Pakistan had been envisioned as a socio-welfare country in line with the golden principles of Islam’s first State of Medina.

He, however, regretted that deviation from this ideology led the country facing several challenges regarding the well-being of common man.

The prime minister said following the glowing teachings of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) regarding caring for the rights of people was the righteous pathway for a nation to adopt.

He said the national health insurance programme launched by the government would help expansion of medical set up in public and private sector across the country.

Providing free medical treatment worth Rs one million to every household annually was a proud step taken by his government, he added.

Prime Minister Khan said that all the tax money collected by the government would be spent on the welfare of general public.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin in his video message said the programme was in line with the vision of a socio-welfare state to facilitate the common man.

He said interest-free loans besides the technical training would enable the low-income group to earn their livelihood.

FBR’s robust revenue growth enabled government to subsidize petrol, electricity: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the robust revenue growth of 28.5 percent by the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) had enabled the government to subsidize petrol and electricity.

“Because of this performance of FBR we are able to subsidize petrol, diesel and electricity and give relief to our people,” he said in a tweet.

The prime minister mentioned the revenue collection of February that surpassed the target of Rs441 billion.

“FBR has successfully knocked down February revenue target of Rs441 billion, posting robust growth of 28.5 percent, and up to the month’s growth of over 30 percent,” he said.

The FBR collected net revenues of Rs3,799 billion during the first eight months of the current fiscal year (2021-22), exceeding the target set for the period by Rs268 billion.

This represents a growth of about 30.3% over the collection of Rs2,916 billion during July-February (2020-21), the board said in a statement issued here Monday.

The board during February 2022 not only achieved its assigned target of Rs441 billion fixed for the month, but also exceeded the same by Rs2 billion as it collected Rs443 billion, according to provisional figures released by FBR.

The net collection for the month of February 2022 stood at Rs443 billion, representing an increase of 28.3 percent over Rs345 billion collected in February 2021.

These figures would further improve before the close of the day and after book adjustments have been taken into account, said the FBR statement mentioned.

On the other hand, the gross collections increased from Rs3,074 billion during July-February (2020-22) to Rs3,996 billion in the current fiscal year, showing an increase of 30 percent.

Likewise, the amount of refund disbursed was Rs197 billion during July-January (2021-22) as compared to Rs157 billion paid last year, showing an increase of 25.4 percent.